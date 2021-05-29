Briefing on restoration work on August Schoefft’s Princess Bamba Collection at Lahore Fort

The Bank of Punjab (BOP) as part of its responsiveness to create a sustainable and solid foundation of inclusion has been very actively engaged and in the forefront of discharging corporate social responsibility initiatives. BOP is sponsoring the restoration of historically significant series of paintings by Hungarian artist August Schoefft (1809-1888) in the Princess Bamba Collection of Lahore Fort.

These paintings depict an important period of our history and are precious surviving testament of the common heritage between Hungary & Pakistan. The paintings suffered considerable deterioration and visible damage over a long period of time. The Hungarian experts, with the assistance of Government Authorities and The Bank of Punjab are restoring these iconic pieces to their original splendid grandeur. A briefing on the on-going restoration work was organized by The Bank of Punjab in collaboration with the Hungarian Embassy at Royal Kitchen of the Lahore Fort.