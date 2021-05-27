Man accused of rape arrested in Lodhran

According to the police spokesman, on Thursday, Dhanot Police arrested a man nominated in a rape case.

The victim’s father submitted an application to the Dhanot Police on 25 May and stated that he and the family were sleeping. At midnight when he woke up, his daughter went missing. The family searched for their daughter and found her from nearby fields with accused Abid and the other two unknowns who escaped when the family reached there.

According to the victim, Abid raped her, and the other two help him in abduction and rape.

Police have lodged an FIR against the accused and two other unknown persons. The police have successfully traced and arrested the nominated accused and are tracing the remaining two suspects. A spokesman said that the police would soon apprehend the remaining two persons. District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Baber said that the accused of rape cases if convicted, would face strict legal action, and police will try to investigate this kind of case as per law and provide justice to the victim.