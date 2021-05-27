Justice Ameer Bhatti to become new LHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed has recommended the name of Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti for the post of the Lahore High Court (LHC) chief justice as incumbent LHC CJ Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan set to retire on July 5.

CJ Gulzar summoned a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan on June 10 to ponder over the nomination of Justice Bhatti as the new LHC CJ. Justice Ameer became an additional LHC judge on March 12, 2011 and he will retire on March 7, 2024. He is currently senior puisne judge in the LHC. The CJP is also considering the elevation of two judges to the Supreme Court as currently, two seats are vacant in the SC. Justice Faisal Arab retired on November 4, while Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik on April 30. For elevation to the SC, the judges will be picked from the Balochistan and Sindh high courts.