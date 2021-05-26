Fawad demands deployment of global protection force in Palestine

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that an international protection force should be deployed in Palestine to ensure lasting peace in the Middle East region and protect innocent people from Israel’s atrocities.

“If international peacekeeping troops can be deployed in Africa, Asia, Europe and Far East, then why Palestine be an exception,” he said while addressing a webinar. Over 250 Palestinians were killed in the recent aerial bombardment by Israel and over 50,000 were rendered homeless, and displaced, the federal minister said.

He said that such brutalities were repeated by Israel after few years. He said that the history of conflicts between the Arabs and Israel, and between Israel and Palestinians was complicated. It was land grabbing by Israelis some 70 years ago, which had now turned into the worst form of apartheid, he said.

He said that the plight of Palestinians should not be overlooked as they were being lynched and tortured by the fascist Zionist gangs in the so-called democracy. “I’m sure that the global public opinion is turning against Israel as its atrocities cannot go unabated especially in today’s globalized world,” he said.

Fawad said that the UN Security Council has the responsibility for ensuring peace and security, but more probably time has come to rise up to create a collective resistance against torture trauma and the tyranny inflicted upon Palestinians. He urged the UN Security Council to fulfill its primary responsibility of ensuring peace. He said that time had come to unite the people of the world to stop such atrocities.

He said that a collective stance against the torture and trauma inflicted upon the poor people by the Israeli state was imperative. “It’s the conflict between the illegal occupier and legitimate struggle for winning self-determination. There is no moral and military equivalence between Israel and Palestine; then how can an oppressor and the oppressed be equal?” he questioned.

He urged the conscious people to come together to secure a regional and global peace, and security. He said that Israel should be compelled to allow international reconstruction efforts in Palestine without any hindrance. He said that the Kashmiris were also facing Gaza-like situation in the occupied Kashmir where India had employed the same tactics that Israel practiced in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had actually learnt many tactics from his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, he said. Earlier at the very outset, the federal minister thanked the South Asia Future for organizing webinar over such an important topic.