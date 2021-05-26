Deficit in services sector decreases 53pc to $1.42bn in 10 months: SBP

Pakistan’s trade deficit in the services sector during the first 10 months decreased by 53 percent to $1.42 billion as compared to the same period of the last year.

According to the figures published by the State Bank of Pakistan, deficit in the services sector narrowed by 65 percent on a year-on-year basis to $57 million during the month of April 2021 from $162 million in the same month a year ago on account of higher export services. On a sequential basis, the country’s trade deficit in services fell by 12 percent on a month-on-month basis.

Details made available by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) revealed that the exports of services during the month amounted to $525 million, i.e. up by 48 percent on a year-on-year basis, while declined by 7 percent on a month-on-month basis. Amongst the total exports, telecommunications, computer and information services made the largest contribution with an amount of $196 million, showing an improvement of 66 percent as opposed to the $118 million recorded in April 2020.

However, on a sequential basis, the exports of the same services went down by 8 percent on a month-on-month basis. This is followed by “other business services” that brought $132 million into the country. Receipts from the exports of “other business services” swelled by 29 percent on a year-on-year basis and 19 percent on a month-on-month basis during April’21.

Moreover, the export of transport and travel services contributed an amount of $48 million and $42 million, marking a growth of 129 percent and 147 percent on a year-on-year basis, respectively.

On the contrary, the imports of services during the month amounted to $582 million, showing a decline of 7 percent on a month-on-month basis while it increased by 13 percent as compared to the same period last year.

Amongst the total imports, the largest expenditure was incurred on transport services for an amount of $269 million i.e., up by 55 percent on a year-on-year basis, while compared to previous month it remained unchanged. Next up was “other business services” which cost the country around $126 million i.e. lower by 39 percent on a year-on-year basis and inched up by 29 percent on a month-on-month basis in April 2021.