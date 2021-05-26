Kangana claims Mumbai lost more than 70% of its trees during Cyclone Tauktae

Actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram on Tuesday to encourage her fans to plant trees following the destruction caused by Cyclone Tauktae.

According to Kangana, Mumbai “lost 70 per cent of its trees and Gujarat lost more than 50 thousand trees” during Cyclone Tauktae.

Sharing photos of herself planting trees, Kangana wrote, “Today I planted 20 trees, we only ask what I got, sometimes please ask what I gave back to this planet also !!! In recent cyclone Tauktae Mumbai lost more than 70 percent of its trees and Gujrat lost more than 50 thousands trees, these trees take decades to grow, how can we loose them every year like this, who is compensating for this loss? How are we preventing our cities from becoming concrete jungles? We must ask ourselves did we ask authorities the right questions? What are we giving back to our country?”

She further wrote, “I am requesting concerned Mumbai @my_bmc and Gujrat @gujarattourism governments to plant Neem, Pipal and bargad trees wherever trees are uprooted Above mentioned trees have medicinal qualities, not only they clean air nourish the soil they also emit extraordinary amount of oxygen. let’s save our cities, save our trees our planet that’s the only way to save ourselves.” On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is awaiting the release of Thalaivi. The Jayalalithaa biopic was scheduled to release in April 2020 in theatres but was postponed due to the surge in Covid-19 cases across the country.

Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana’s upcoming films include Tejas, Dhaakad, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and a period film where she will be playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.