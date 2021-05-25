Production of locally produced vaccine underway

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan tweeted congratulation to the National Institute of Health and the NIC for the achievement of producing the local version for the coronavirus vaccine.

He stated that the vaccine named PakVac has gone through rigorous quality control checks and testing. The vaccine was made with the help of Chinese experts after the raw materials were transported to Islamabad earlier in May. The raw materials were procured from China in order to produce the local version of the CanSinoBio’s coronavirus vaccine.

Dr Sultan also shared a picture of the PakVac.

He tweeted, “Congratulations to the NIH Pak team and its leadership for successful fill/finish (from concentrate) of the Cansino vaccine with the help of Cansino Bio Inc. China. The product has passed rigorous internal QA testing. An imp step to help in our vaccine supply line”.

