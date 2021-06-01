Widow’s misery ends; Imran Khan takes notice of complaint against SSP’s brother

LAHORE: The ordeal of a widow named Ayesha Mazhar finally came to a halt after Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of her complaint against the brother of a SSP ranked police officer, after conversing with her via live telephonic call.



The young lady explained to the PM the misery she faced for two years at the hands of police officer Zeshan Asghar and his brother Imran Asghar.



Imran Asghar had rented a house in DHA Rahbar housing society from Ayesha’s mother in 2019 who is a Cancer patient. However, the tenant had failed to pay her the outstanding amount in rent up to Rs. 472,000.

“آپ کا وزیراعظم ، آپ کے ساتھ ” پروگرام میں مسئلہ سے آگاہ کرنے والی بیوہ خاتون کو پنجاب پولیس نے حق دلوا دیا ۔۔۔

She said Imran first illegally occupied her house and then refused payment of rent. Meanwhile, Zeshan Asghar was serving as Lahore SSP (Investigation) at that time when her house was illegally occupied, rendering her family homeless for two years or so.



She told the premier that she had approached the appointed CCPO Lahore, Umar Sheikh during his tenure who made efforts but Imran took a stay order against payment of dues. Ayesha urged the premier to investigate why such undue stay orders were being granted by the court in such cases.



The PM Secretariat immediately referred the case to the Punjab IG who intervened and helped provide relief.



“Due to the intervention of the IGP, the outstanding amount of Rs472,000 has been paid by the former tenant to the aggrieved lady Ayesha Mazhar,” read a tweet of the Punjab police department here on Monday. It stated that the civil case filed by Imran Asghar against Ayesha has also been withdrawn by him.





CCPO Lahore, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar also played an active role in the case and confirmed to the media that the matter stood resolved.