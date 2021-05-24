Govt seeks opposition’s help to enact journalists’ protection bill

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday urged the opposition parties to help the government enact ‘Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill 2021.’

Speaking with journalists during his visit to the National Press Club in Islamabad, he termed the government-backed bill a ‘comprehensive’ legislation, covering all professional aspects of journalists’ life including health, insurance, training and others.

Farrukh Habib vowed to reach out all the journalistic community of Pakistan to bridge the communication gap between the government and the media. He said that he would visit all the press clubs across the country to ascertain real time issues of the journalists through extensive interaction.

He said that those journalists who did not get house under any scheme would be included in the prime minister’s low-cost housing projects after taking all the journalistic bodies on board. He said that the process would start from Islamabad and Rawalpindi and soon would be replicated in other major cities.