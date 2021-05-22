Power supply to Karachi restored after major breakdown

The transmission lines supplying power to Karachi have been restored and the load is being increased gradually, a spokesperson of the Power Division said Saturday.

The official said that NK Baldia-1 and Baldia-2 transmission lines were restored at 2:41pm.

Earlier, the metropolis suffered a major power breakdown due to the tripping of high tension lines at Jamshoro-Karachi link multiplying the miseries of the Karachities in the hot weather. The power supply was suspended in Defence Phase-I, Malir Model Colony, Lyari Kharadar, Khada Market, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, KDA Scheme 33, and several other areas for at least a couple of hours.

According to sources, over 45 grid stations in Karachi got affected due to the tripping of transmission lines after which the power supply to a major part of the city was suspended.

In a statement, the power utility said that the supply to parts of Karachi has been interrupted due to tripping of a KE’s 220 kv high tension line after which supply to associated grids was affected.

“Restoration efforts have already begun and are expected to be completed within one hour and the availability of generation supply is enabling restoration to progress swiftly,” it added.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy had said that the power outage in the city was caused by the tripping of the NKI Baldia-1 and Baldia-2 lines. “The teams of KE and NTDC are working to restore the supply and investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of tripping.” The statement further added that the system is normal in the rest of the country.