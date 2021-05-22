Speakers urge UN to help end miseries of Kashmiri prisoners

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a seminar on Saturday urged the United Nations (UN) to take notice of the deteriorating condition of Kashmiri prisoners to get them released immediately and support in ending occupation of the state.

They were speaking at a seminar – Unabated torture and killings in Occupied Kashmir – organized by Jammu Kashmir Peace and Justice Forum on the martyrdom anniversary of Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq and Abdul Ghani Lone to pay tribute to these martyred leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Peace and Justice Forum Chairman Tanveer-ul-Islam said that Kashmir has always been a ‘nuclear flashpoint’ which could lead to catastrophe if not resolved in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people. He said that the policies adopted by Modi government have virtually put the whole region in danger.

He said that these extremist policies have given birth to many Hitlers in India, hence enhancing the possibility of Muslims’ genocide. He said that it was the responsibility of the United Nations and international community to get the issues of Kashmir and Palestine resolved on priority basis.

Speaking on the occasion, senior columnist and scholar Arif Bahar said that personalities like Abdul Ghani Lone and Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq were assent of the movement. He said that Kashmiris struggle was unique in a way that every person, from a common man to a leader, has given sacrifice for it.

Speaking on the occasion, senior journalist Roshan Mughal said that Kashmiris were determined to get rid of Indian occupation while Aabdul Waheeed Kiyani highlighted importance of collective struggle to achieve the goal of freedom. He said that every segment of society would have to fight the cause of Kashmir in an organized manner.

Central Press Club Finance Secretary Abdul Wajid Khan highlighted the importance of activating Pakistan’s embassies and modernizing Kashmir policy to attract world attention towards this lingering dispute. The seminar was also addressed by refugee leader Nishad Bhat, Tahir Aakash, Shahid Mir and Nooreen Naeem.

A resolution was also adopted on the occasion, urging upon the United Nations to take notice condition of Kashmiri prisoners and play its role in their release. Tribute was also paid to martyred leaders including Abdul Ghani Lone and Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq, with a pledge that Kashmiris would never forget blood of their martyrs.

The resolution also expressed grave concern over the ever-increasing ‘state terrorism’ by India including unabated torture and killings, arbitrary arrests, custodial killings, harassment and torture of the people, mostly youngsters. The resolution expressed solidarity with the Palestinian brethren at this hour of need and urged the world community to impress upon Israel to stop killing of Palestinians and get this issue resolved in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.