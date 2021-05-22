Daily Times

Saturday, May 22, 2021


Macroeconomic indicators showing positive trend despite COVID-19: Asim Bajwa

APP/ Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt. Gen. (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Saturday said all the major macroeconomic indicators were moving towards a positive trajectory due to immense hard work by the government.

Not without immense hard work, Pakistan’s economy performed beyond expectations with all major macroeconomic indicators showing positive trend amid Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a tweet.

Earlier in a tweet, Tarin also lauded the economic growth despite being in a tough IMF program.

Asim Bajwa said the hard work resulted in 3.94 percent economic growth during the outgoing fiscal year.

