Macroeconomic indicators showing positive trend despite COVID-19: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt. Gen. (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Saturday said all the major macroeconomic indicators were moving towards a positive trajectory due to immense hard work by the government.

Earlier in a tweet, Tarin also lauded the economic growth despite being in a tough IMF program.

