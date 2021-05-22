Gilani appreciates visible improvement in railways’ revenue

Pakistan Railways Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani has ordered to improve punctuality of trains and facilities being provided to the passengers.

Presiding over a monthly meeting to review the performance of the railways at the headquarters on Saturday, he appreciated performance of the workers and officers for a visible improvement in the revenue despite the impact of coronavirus pandemic. He directed to ensure cleanliness in the trains besides disinfectant spray in the trains to provide comfortable traveling to passengers.

The chairman expressed satisfaction over efforts of the officers and workers to reduce the rail accidents. He directed the chief operating superintendent (COPS) to ensure safety and security of the track and trespassing should be blocked which caused the accidents. He constituted several committees of the officers for the timely completion of different projects.

The meeting also discussed matters related to information technology and court. Earlier, the chairman was given briefing about the land, freight, passengers, trains income, railway accidents and several other sections/departments. He was informed that the income during the period of 2020-21 till April had been calculated as Rs 3.890 billion whereas the income for the same period in 2019-20 was recorded as Rs 1.442 billion.

PR Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmad Memon, Additional Secretary for Ministry of Railways Arif Anwar Baloch, Traffic AGM Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, Infrastructure AGM Asif Mateen Zaidi, Mechanical AGM Salman Sadiq, Finance Member Barkat Ali Memon and other officers of the departments concerned also participated in the meeting.