Pakistan all set to enter Amazon’s sellers list before June

Pakistan is all set to enter Amazon’s sellers list before June, impeccable sources in the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday. Pakistan will enter Amazon’s approved sellers list before June , Arab News reported. “Listing of Pakistan at Amazon is just a matter of 3 to 4 days,” Aisha Humera, a spokesperson for the ministry of commerce, told Arab News.

Humera said Pakistan’s Amazon entry will come with zero tolerance for fraud. The US e-commerce giant Amazon decided to add Pakistan to its approved Seller’ List, Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood had announced. Razak Dawood said it is a great opportunity for Pakistani youth, SMEs and women entrepreneurs. The adviser said that they have been engaged with Amazon since last year and now it’s happening.