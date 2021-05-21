ABAD seeks a year extension in amnesty scheme for construction sector

The Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) has demanded the government to extend the amnesty scheme granted for boosting the construction sector.

ABAD Chairman Fayyaz Ilyas in a statement on Thursday demanded an extension of the amnesty scheme for real estate and construction industry by at least one year.

He said that due to the unprecedented situation created by the coronavirus pandemic all over the country and long delay in approval of building plans in Sindh a number of builders and developers could not register their projects under this amnesty scheme. Fayyaz Ilyas said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced and once extended a special package for the real estate and construction industry for economic growth through the construction industry because this industry is considered the backbone of the economy all over the world.

Under extended package, source of income will not be asked for investment in real estate and construction upto 30th June, 2021, Fixed Tax Regime for builders and developers upto 31st December, 2021 and project completion period was extended upto 30th June, 2022.

The chairman ABAD requested the government to extend these periods at least upto 30th June, 2022, 31st December, 2022 and 30th June, 2023 respectively so that those people can avail this package who could not avail due to pandemic and lengthy delay in project approvals. He said that Pakistan’s economy like other parts of the world has suffered a lot due to corona pandemic. It is evident that despite the second wave of corona pandemic production of cement, iron bars, paints, tiles, etc, have created new records, he said adding that to continue momentum of the economic growth the government should extend the Special package for real estate and construction industry otherwise the results achieved through this package will go in the vain.