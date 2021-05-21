Sam Allardyce to step down as West Brom manager

WEST BROMWICH: Sam Allardyce said he will step down as West Bromwich Albion manager at the end of the season after Wednesday’s 3-1 home defeat by West Ham United in the Premier League. Allardyce took charge in December after Slaven Bilic was sacked but was unable to save the Midlands club from an immediate return to the Championship. It is the first time the much-travelled Allardyce has been in charge of a team relegated from the top-flight. “West Bromwich Albion made me a generous offer to stay at The Hawthorns that shows the commitment of an ambitious club,” Allardyce said in a statement. “After serious consideration I have decided not to accept that offer.” Allardyce, who has a reputation for guiding teams to safety, took charge with West Brom already in deep trouble, having won only one of their opening 13 games. He improved performances and in April, after back-to-back wins including an incredible 5-2 victory over Chelsea, it seemed that Allardyce might manage a great escape for West Brom. But a 3-1 defeat by Arsenal on May. 9 condemned them to a second relegation from the top-flight in four seasons. “The club have asked for my opinion on the qualities my successor will require and I have been more than happy to offer my thoughts,” Allardyce said. “The search for my replacement starts after the final game of the season at Leeds United.”













