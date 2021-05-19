Every additional day of PTI choking, drowning Pakistan further: Shehbaz Sharif

PML-N President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif says every additional day of this government is adding more debt on the nation, choking the country’s last breath while the people suffocated under inflation, taxation, and unemployment.

In a meeting with former prime minister Shahid Kahqan Abbasi, Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz, former finance minister Miftah Ismail, Sadia Abbasi, Attaullah Tarrar, Sheikh Fayaz, Rao Ajmal, Malik Rasheed, and Riazul Haq, Shehbaz said the country was drowning deeper into debt and crisis.

He said every living soul in Palestine, West Bank, and Gaza is looking towards the leadership of the Muslim country’s. He said on Friday, PMLN leadership, members, workers, and all Pakistanis will express their solidarity with their Palestinian brothers and sisters in the most exemplary manner. Shehbaz directed all party leaders, members, and workers to ensure that the day is observed with zeal, zest, and resounding vigor.

Shehbaz commended Miftah Ismail and party members for their spirited fight in the Baldia by-election. He paid rich accolades for their persistence, courage, and high spirits and said that their loyalty to the party under the most testing times is an asset for PMLN. He said he is proud of the fact that such honorable, devoted, and loyal were his companions.

He thanked the people of Baldia for posing their trust in PMLN and Miftah Ismail. He said efforts to resolve the water issue of Baldia would continue.

MARRIYUM: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb says it remains to be seen how Imran attempts to make the nation a damn fool in the name of Mohmand Dam.

Racing to Imran’s speech Marriyum said Imran should know that it was now time for him to beg for an NRO for himself instead to talking about giving an NRO. She did the Imran government war not surviving on the NRO lifeline.

She reminded that the so-called Sehat Card Program was started by Nawaz in 2016; Mohmand Dam Engineering Designed was completed in 2017 under PMLN, PC1 was approved in March 2018; CDWP allotted Rs 2 billion to ECNEC in this regard and after all due process in the most transparent manner and budgetary allocation the work was started as per PML-N tenure working.

She thanked Imran for briefing the nation on the Nawaz Sharif Mohmand Dam project and did it would have been nice if Khan would have updated the nation on the 350 dams he promised the country. She questioned how many more people will be robbed in the name of Peshawar Labourers Housing Society, through which Imran gave massive favor to Mafias and cartels. She said the Imran mafia was polluting with its corruption, the transparency of the projects started by Nawaz Sharif government. She did Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif completed hundreds of billions worth of printers with transparency but this government of Roberts had made them controversial. And today, she said, Imran is mooching commission of these projects.

The former information minister demanded that Imran should be banned from supervising and inaugurating all projects considering that he is guilty of the sugar, flour, medicines, LNG, and Rawalpindi-Islamabad Ring Road corruption cases.