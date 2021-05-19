Punjab to propose opening outdoor dinning to NCOC

LAHORE: The Punjab government will submit a proposal to the NCOC to open outdoor dining. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid here at the Civil Secretariat on Wednesday.

The health minister said, “There is risk of spike in case of large scale non compliance with SOPs. The support of people is crucial to controlling the cases. I urge citizens to wear masks adopt social distancing.”

The chief secretary said the government realizes the problems of the traders’ community and recommendations will be made to the NCOC accordingly. The proposal for permission for outdoor dining will be submitted to the NCOC. The administrative teams are working on the implementation of SOPs., A day earlier, 400 shops and 16 restaurants were sealed, he said.