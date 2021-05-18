Paris Hilton receives backlash for deleting pro Palestine tweets

Paris Hilton had expressed her stand with Palestine.

The American personality demanded the Israeli government to stop killing innocent civilians in Palestine while sharing an article about the Israeli government in a now deleted tweet.

“This hurts my heart. No one should have to live in fear. My heart goes out to the little girl and the other children around her,” the 440-year-old said in another tweet which was accompanied with a video of a 10-year-old Palestinian girl crying after Israeli airstrikes destroyed her house.

However, Paris deleted these tweets and tweeted a carefully worded stance.

Sending love and light around the world. Praying for peace to make the world a better place for all. 🙏 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) May 16, 2021

Her new tweet was met with criticism as many shared the hardships of the people of Palestine.

Why did @ParisHilton tweet empathizing with this 10-year-old child who lost her friends in one of the countless bombings of entire buildings in Gaza and then delete it? Because there is a consequence to supporting Palestinian dignity & right to life in the US. TRUST ME. 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/86P7hJGwrw — Ahmed Eldin | أحمد شهاب الدين (@ASE) May 16, 2021