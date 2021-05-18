Daily Times

Paris Hilton receives backlash for deleting pro Palestine tweets

Web Desk

Paris Hilton had expressed her stand with Palestine.

The American personality demanded the Israeli government to stop killing innocent civilians in Palestine while sharing an article about the Israeli government in a now deleted tweet.

“This hurts my heart. No one should have to live in fear. My heart goes out to the little girl and the other children around her,” the 440-year-old said in another tweet which was accompanied with a video of a 10-year-old Palestinian girl crying after Israeli airstrikes destroyed her house.

However, Paris deleted these tweets and tweeted a carefully worded stance.

 

Her new tweet was met with criticism as many shared the hardships of the people of Palestine.

 

