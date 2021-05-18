Old Lahore through the lens of a couturier

The pandemic has brought with it some positives too and we’re not just talking about your coronavirus test report. When every year, designers and mill owners flocked to foreign locales to shoot their lawn and Eid campaigns, the beautiful landscapes, wondrous sites and lush northern areas experienced being side-lined and neglect.

Of late, there has now been a surge in the number of said entities gaining benefit from the flight ban and resorting to their own beautiful country to film their apparel shoots. With that, we’ll focus today on veteran couturier Zahid Khan of Kuki Concepts who recently shot his newest menswear collection titled 13 Gates of Lahore at the titular sites.

These included the historical Bhati Gate, the Sheranwala Gate, Taxali Gate, the Lahori Gate, Mori Gate and Mochi Gate among others. Apt for summer both for semiformal wear and wedding attire, the capsule collection consists of a soft colour palette mainly fused with black to add statement to the pieces. There are also loose pyjamas paired with knee-length kurtas and cotton chaadars to complete the look. Light embellishments and brooches below the neckline are signature Kuki Concepts’ design philosophy and the designer ensures that is implemented.

Jamawar waistcoats and chaadars are another highlight of the collection but it is the white slim fit kurtas and Lucknowi trouser pants which are our favourites. You can order through the designer’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

As dazzling as the collection is, it is the filming site that is to be mentioned. In a bid to urge the Punjab government to preserve the cultural heritage of Lahore, the designer wants to spread awareness about these monuments and their importance.

“Lahore city had a high brick wall built around it which had 12 gates and one narrow passageway bringing the total to 13. Seven have vanished,” Zahid Khan said, while exclusively talking to Daily Times.

The photography is stupendous as it does justice to the beauty of these gates which have years of history attached to them but are now facing ruin and dilapidation owing to oversight and neglect. We believe the government might decide to do something about their uplift and preservation when more people of power and influence used these locales for their campaigns rather than flocking overseas for the same. Perhaps, when more people realised their significance routing from the subcontinental era, they would urge the authorities to take action.