Ayeza Khan showed her support for Palestine by saying, “We can’t do much. But we do have a voice. And together, we can use it to stop the cruelties in our brothers and sisters.”

The Pakistani actress used her platform on Instagram and wrote, “Can you imagine kissing your child to see and not knowing if you all will see them again?”

The Chupke Chupke actress further wrote that her heart breaks while thinking about that.

Ayeza also used the hashtags “#freepalestine” and “#freeourpeople.”