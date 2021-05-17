Crypto crash continues amid growing uncertainty, volatility

A crypto crash continues for the fourth straight day on Sunday with several of the most popular cryptocurrencies taking a beating amid growing uncertainty and volatility.

As of 1325 hours GMT, bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, shed 1.02 percent to reach $48,613. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $909 billion.

Likewise, ethereum (ETH) shed 5.29 percent to reach $3,707. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has fallen to $430 billion. On the other hand, Binance Coin (BNB) gained 0.51 percent to reach $591. The market capitalisation of BNB stands at $90.9 billion after this increase.

However, dogecoin (Doge) shed 2.44 percent to reach $0.5161. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of Doge reached $61 billion.

Similarly, Tether (USDT) reached $0.9999 with 0.02 percent decrease in its price. Its market capitalisation has reached $57 billion with this decrease.

However, analysts are still optimistic that this crash will prove to be short-lived. Lyn Alden, the founder of Lyn Alden Investment Strategy, said that bitcoin has the potential to reach $100,000 in the current bull cycle despite the growing uncertainty and volatility.

“We are seeing a lot of froth throughout the industry,” the analyst told Cointelegraph, referring to the latest rally of several meme coins such as Dogecoin. “Those are kind of warning signs for the cycle,” Alden added.

With the bull run slowing down and the growing risks of a correction, it makes sense for some investors to take some money off the table and put it into some other assets, Alden explained. “For people who would have trouble with drawdowns or periods of volatility, it can make sense to rebalance.”

Alden said she remains bullish on the strong fundamentals of the bitcoin network: “I have a pretty high conviction on it. And so, I’m fine with maintaining a pretty large position.”

Despite a number of altcoins outperforming bitcoin this year, it is nowhere near losing its leading position in the crypto market. Most altcoins didn’t manage to sustain the same degree of growth throughout multiple business cycles, Alden added.

Bitcoin sank to a two-month low on Thursday, following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s tweets saying the company would scale back its plans on accepting the digital currency. Reports that Binance, one of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, faces a US probe over illegal trades, have also added to the sell-off.