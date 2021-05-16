Bilawal shares ‘fact-check’ with PM on Ehsaas Cash

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto shared what he called a ‘fact-check’ with Imran Khan about Ehsaas Emergency Cash program’s history after the prime minister shared the World Bank’s latest report that acknowledged the project.

On Sunday, he retweeted the prime minister’s tweet and wrote, “Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).” In the past, the People’s Party often criticized the government for ‘rebranding’ BISP into the Ehsaas Program, which has now become one of the flagship projects of the ruling party and its leadership.

The prime minister congratulated the Ehsaas team for achieving a milestone and well-deserved international recognition. World Bank has listed Ehsaas Emergency Cash among top four social protection interventions globally in terms of number of people covered.

On Saturday, the bank released a report on global social protection responses to Covid-19. The report is partnership effort involving 18 co-authors and a large number of contributors; the paper presents a 650-page volume.

Pakistan ranks fourth globally in terms of the number of people covered and third globally in terms of percentage of population covered amongst those that covered over 100 million people; the World Bank stated that only select countries have attained impressive six-digit levels in this regard. Pakistan’s Ehsaas Emergency Cash is one of them.