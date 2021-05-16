PM Imran felicitates Dr Sania over listing of Ehsaas programme in WB’s list

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar and her team over the World Bank’s listing of Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme amongst top four social protection interventions globally. READ MORE: WB recognises Ehsaas among top 4 social protection initiatives In a tweet on Sunday, he said this is a milestone and well deserved international recognition. Congratulations to Sania and the Ehsaas team for achieving this milestone and well-deserved int recognition. https://t.co/nl9c4T6UPr — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 16, 2021