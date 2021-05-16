Daily Times

Your right to know Sunday, May 16, 2021


,

PM Imran felicitates Dr Sania over listing of Ehsaas programme in WB’s list

APP/ Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar and her team over the World Bank’s listing of Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme amongst top four social protection interventions globally.

READ MORE: WB recognises Ehsaas among top 4 social protection initiatives

  • In a tweet on Sunday, he said this is a milestone and well deserved international recognition.

 Under Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme, cash stipends of Rs 12,000 were delivered to 15 million households last year. This represented the largest and most extensive social protection intervention ever in the history of the country.

Submit a Comment