Happy Birthday Madhuri! ‘Dhak dhak’ girl’s top five iconic dance numbers you can’t miss

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is not only just an epitome of beauty but also a brilliant performer and a skilled Kathak dancer.

The ‘Dhak-Dhak girl’ who turned a year older on Saturday, was born in Mumbai and made her acting debut with Rajshri Productions’ drama ‘Abodh’ in 1984. But it was her film ‘Tezaab’ that gave her popularity in 1988.

Therefore, on the special occasion of Madhuri Dixt Nene’s 54th birthday, let’s take a stroll down memory lane on some of her most iconic dance numbers:

“DHAK DHAK KARNE LAGA” — this famous song is from 1992 release ‘Beta’ which was directed by Indra Kumar and also had Anil Kapoor alongside her. The song got so popular, that people started addressing her as the ‘Dhak-Dhak’ girl.

“EK DO TEEN” — this romantic film also starred Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. The song was from the film ‘Tezaab’, which was directed by N Chandra in 1988.

“CHOLI KE PEECHE KYA HAI” — this remains one of her career highs. The track is from ‘Khalnayak’ starring Sanjay Dutt. The film was directed by Subhash Ghai and had Jackie Shroff in lead role as well.

“CHANE KE KHET MEIN” — this song was from the movie ‘Anjaam’ and was released in 1994. Helmed by Rahul Rawail and also had Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

“DOLA RE DOLA” — Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2002 directorial has a special place in everyone’s heart as it had two iconic beauties of Bollywood – Madhuri Dixit Nene and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the song. This ‘Devdas’ song is still one of the fan favourites. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role and it became very popular among the moviegoers.

Madhuri shot to fame with films like ‘Saajan’, ‘Khalnayak’, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ and ‘Dil to Pagal Hai’ among others.

She got married to Dr Sriram Nene on October 17, 1999, and moved to the US with him initially. However, after a brief haitus, the actress decided to make a comeback and we are thankful, she did!

We wish Madhuri Dixit a very Happy Birthday!