Street crimes register record rise in Karachi

During the last 13 months citywide street crimes have registered an alarming increase breaking all previous records, as law and order could not be established in the metropolis.

As per the sources privy to information, during the last 13 months snatching of mobile phones and theft of motorbikes was on peak as 54 thousand motorcycles, 2300 vehicles, more than 29 thousand mobile phones were snatched or stolen while 9 kidnappings for ransom and 30 cases of extortion were reported in the city.

The data available with daily times exposes the performance of the city police during the starting month of the year 2021, as street crimes, snatching,car lifting and motorcycle theft and other snatching incidents have increased tremendously, debunking all the claims of law enforcement agencies.

However, there had been a substantial decrease in targeted killings, terrorist activities, kidnapping for ransom and money extortion cases.

During the tenure of Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, street crimes have skyrocketed in the last 13 months. Hundreds of civilians were shot during the siege and many lost their lives. As per details during the day and night in the city, armed criminals continue to rob citizens and police keep giving reports of `OK`.

According to statistics, 2,352 vehicles were stolen and snatched in the city during the last 13 months. The anti-car lifting cell recovered only 363 vehicles in 2020 and only 178 vehicles this year.