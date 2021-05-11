Pakistan breaks citrus export record despite Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has set a new record of citrus export of 460,000 metric tonnes of kinnow during the export season of year 2020-21 despite Covid-19 pandemic prevailing in the world.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood has said that export of Kinnows and oranges increased by 16 percent during Jul-Apr 2021.

“We are glad to share that the export of Kinnows & Oranges increased by 16% to USD 209 million during Jul-Apr 2021 as compared to USD 180 million during the same period last year,” he tweeted on Monday.

“I commend the hard work of our Citrus exporters and encourage them to achieve even better results in next season. Ministry of Commerce (MOC) is at your service,” Dawood added.

The surge in citrus export has been attributed to high consumption of citrus fruit which is rich in Vitamin C and boosts immune system against Covid-19.