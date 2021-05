Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to extend Prime Minister’s ‘koe bhoka na soye’ program to all divisional headquarters of the province to facilitate maximum deserving people.

The decision was made during meeting of Managing Director Pakistan Baitul Maal Zaheer Abbas Khokhar with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa Mahmood Khan in peshawar. The meeting also agreed to improve the facilities of residence and foods in sheltor homes across the province.