Pakistan asks Palestinians don’t lose hope, morality will rule

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday said it was a shame that the Israeli apartheid against the Palestinian people continued.

On Twitter, he said that the atrocious attack on peaceful praying Muslims in Palestine was given the usual media spin of clashes. “My brothers don’t lose hope. Time is near when international politics will be based on morality and not on vested interests,” he said.

In his tweet, Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi while strongly condemning the Israeli attack on worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, reiterated that Pakistan stood steadfast in support of the Palestinian cause.

“Condemn in strongest terms attack on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, first Qibla of Islam, by Israeli occupation forces in the holy month of Ramadan.” He said that such brutality was against very spirit of humanity and human rights law.

Pakistan stands steadfast in support of Palestinian cause, the foreign minister said, adding the country had also strongly condemned the way the Palestinian people were being evicted from their homes. In TV interviews, he said Palestinians must be given their right and the Israeli aggression against them must come to an end immediately.

He welcomed the summoning of urgent meeting of the Arab League and called it a timely step. He said that the Arab League, OIC and other countries championing the human rights must take notice of the situation. “I am happy that Arab League summoned an urgent meeting,: he said.

He said that the Arab League should unanimously talk on and attract attention of the western states towards this issue. To a question, he said that the unity of Muslim Ummah was inevitable to attract the attention of the western powers to the issue.

Qureshi said that the Muslim states would have to foil the designs of some powers trying to create difference among Ummah.“By this way, the Muslim world could raise their unanimous voice through the platforms of OIC and Human Rights Council,” he said.