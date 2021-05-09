FIA and Sharifs

The premier security agency, FIA, has been unnecessarily dragged into an ugly political fracas. Something, its already hurting reputation could do well without!

On Saturday, the authority allegedly stopped PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif from leaving Lahore airport for the UK. This offloading occurred a day after the Lahore High Court had granted him permission to leave the country for medical reasons. Not surprisingly, the ensuing furore by his party spokespersons has slammed the government for prioritising political opponents over the provisions of relief to citizens. Heated expressions like contempt of court and “dirty tactic” are flying in all directions as the PML-N gathers ranks for an appropriate legal response. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Fawad Chaudhry is holding grounds for technicalities. He claims that no written request has yet been submitted to change Sharif’s blacklisted status. If Chaudhry is to be believed, the whole episode is nothing but an unfortunate misunderstanding. Being a leading political family of Pakistan, the Sharifs must have a brigade of legal experts on the payroll. It is simply baffling that such a routine procedure was overlooked while making preparations for the Opposition Leader’s much-hyped departure for London.

However, if there is even a shred of reality behind PML-N’s accusations, Islamabad better be ready for an intense political drama. Tasking a state-run institution to do dirty bidding is an extraordinary misuse of authority. Though our history is replete with examples of governments focusing all attention on making an example of their adversaries, directing energies to such a futile exercise–especially amid these pressing times– does not make any sense. Entangled between this toing and froing is a premier state institution. Considering the recent DG Bashir Memon’s scathing attempt to malign the government machinery, the FIA should have been more careful about the optics of its operations. Even if he had immediately backtracked his statements, the gravity of the charges against the country’s chief executive cannot be ignored. Ergo, the ruling PTI should double down on efforts to stay clear of any dubious discourse. And so should all security institutions, Their key responsibility lies with the protection of the nation’s interests. Meddling in the affairs involving the political bigwigs is neither a part of their portfolio nor something they could benefit from!

Reiterating for the umpteenth time (at the risk of sounding mundane), the PM’s team would do well to keep a tight lid on its representatives. No matter how provoking the fiery PML-N torchbearers may have seemed, Mr Chaudhry should have stayed mum on this controversy. If the FIA’s move was as routine of a procedure as he had suggested, the authority’s director-general (not him) should have responded to the long list of allegations. This is not the first time that politically charged statements by those in the PM’s inner rung have raised uneasy questions on his policies. May it be Advisor Shahzad Akbar’s handling of the Broadsheet scandal or innumerable tempestuous press conferences by a contingent of curia regis, the ruling party is still searching for neutral ground, wherefrom it can run contestable decisions. Alas! Two-and-a-half years down and those in power are yet to overcome the overambitious players within! What a folly! *