Sialkot water supply project in limbo for 15 years

The potable drinking water supply project to Daska tehsil’s rural population has been lying incomplete for the last several years and the project has flipped due to the lack of proper planning and funds paucity to the government.

The then PML-Q government in Punjab started this project for providing potable drinking water to the people in the dozens of villages in Daska tehsil about a decade ago. The government had established this big-sized water tank in village Mitraanwali-Kandan Sayyan for providing a pure and clean drinking water facility to the dozens of the surrounding villages. Unfortunately, due to the lack of proper planning and paucity of funds, this water supply project was lying left incomplete there.

Local people have repeatedly brought the nasty situation to the notice of the Daska administration and the Punjab government but they always got an answer that there was a paucity of funds due to which this project could not be completed.

The water tank and the pipelines were now rusting there and no one was ready to take responsibility for completing this project as well.

Local people and social, educational, religious, and political circles have expressed grave concern over this critical situation.

The protesting people said that the people of the surrounding Daska villages have to travel on to the hand pumps along the banks of local canals for getting drinking water.

They have urged the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq to look into the matter in the larger public interest…#