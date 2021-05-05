Girls to the fore as UoG declares BA/BSc results

Girls came to the fore, yet again, as the University of Gujrat (UoG) announced the results of BA/BSc/B.Com IT (part I & II) annual examinations. The results for the exams, which were held in Sep-Oct 2020, were announced by a notification issued by controller examinations Dr Muhammad Danish on Tuesday.

With stringent measures in place at Hafiz Hayat Campus against the lurking threat of Coronavirus pandemic, a formal ceremony for the honouring of the toppers will be held at a later date, said the notification.

In the Bachelor of Science exams, Tayyiba of Punjab College for Women, Gujrat, bagged the first position by securing 695 marks. Amina Rani of Punjab College for Women, Wazirabad, captured the second position with 689. Laiba Majid, also from Punjab College in Gujrat, won the third position with 673 marks.

The first position in Bachelor of Arts annual exams was held by Zainab Siddique of Govt College for Women, Guliana, with 605 marks. The second position was bagged by Iqra Shaheen of Govt College for Women, Dinga, with 598 marks. The third position in BA exams was secured by Sania Batool, a private candidate from Kathiala Sheikhan, Mandi Bahauddin. She secured 593 marks.

In B.Com IT annual exams, Hamna Anwar of Punjab College for Women, Lalamusa, won the first position with 1080 marks. Soma Shahzadi of Ibne Imam Science College in Jalalpur Jattan bagged the second position with 996 marks. Iqra Shaukat of Mehran Degree College, G.T. Road, Rawat, won the third position with 994.

According to the controller of examinations, as many as 2688 candidates appeared in the BSc exams, 5151 in the BA and 284 in B.Com IT exams with the pass percentage of 70.83, 46.71 and 28.47 respectively.

The results for the newly launched Associate Degree (AD) Science and Arts and AD Commerce (part I) were also declared.

Students opting for rechecking of their papers may apply within 20 days from the date of the result announcement. The rechecking application forms are available at Bank of Punjab branches at Fawara Chowk and Hafiz Hayat Campus.

According to the notification, the annual exams will be held in July/August 2021. Admission forms will be accepted till May 24 with normal fee. Subsequently, a double fee will be charged till June 7. Result intimation cards of regular students have been dispatched to their colleges while those of private students to their residential addresses. Students can access the results at UoG website: www.uog.edu.pk or by texting their roll number through mobile SMS to 800241.