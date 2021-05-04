IPL suspended after several players tested positive

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended a day after multiple people who were inside the bio-secure bubble, tested positive for the coronavirus. The news was confirmed by the IPL chairman Brijesh Patel.

The media release from the IPL media team stated that “The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect.”

It further said that “The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind.

These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times.

The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021.

The BCCI would like to thank all the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, franchises, sponsors, partners and all the service providers who have tried their best to organise IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times.”

The latest cricketer to test positive for the virus is Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Wriddhiman Saha, who tested positive earlier on Tuesday.

Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier from Kolkata Knight Riders tested positive for the virus earlier.