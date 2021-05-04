Ethereum crosses $3,000 mark as cryptos fly

The prices of major cryptocurrencies went up on Monday with ethereum, the world’s second-biggest digital currency, hitting $3,000 for the first time ever.

As of 1345 hours GMT, ethereum (ETH) gained 6.92 percent to reach $3,105. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH reached $361 billion. The world’s second-biggest digital currency hit the $3,200 mark in the day. Ether’s market value has overtaken such corporations as The Walt Disney Company, Nestle and Bank of America in terms of total market cap. On the other hand, bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, gained 2.84 percent to reach $58,309. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $1.09 trillion.

Similarly, Binance Coin (BNB) gained 5.24 percent to reach $650. The market capitalisation of BNB stands at $100 billion after this decrease. However, XRP reached $1.57 with 0.30 percent decrease in its price.