Shahbaz rejects govt’s proposal to use EVMs in next election

Claiming that electronic voting system has been declared a failure by the entire world, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has turned down the government’s proposal to use electronic voting machines in the next general election.

The sensitive process of electoral reforms is undertaken with the will and confidence of the entirety of the nation and such decisions cannot be made by one individual, Shehbaz said in a statement on Sunday.

He further said that reforms come to fore through consultation between all the sides involved and in the light of the masses’ opinion and unanimity, adding crucial national steps do not take place on the aspirations or order of one individual.

Terming the parliament a centre and reflection of the aspirations of people, he said, “It has been locked up for the last three years.”

“We can undertake electoral reforms as we have the patience and will to take political rivals along and implement their proposals.”

Shehbaz recalled that the PML-N undertook historic political reforms with the consultation of all political parties, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“No one had objected to those reforms as it was a reflection of endorsement by all,” he said, adding that “the opposition was mocked by chants of NRO as it attempted to introduce the charter of economy and [other] positive propositions.”

Concluding, the PML-N chief said that the world has rejected electronic voting, adding that the Election Commission has also termed it unviable. He advised the rulers to instead pay attention to the economy, skyrocketing inflation, joblessness, and the miserable conditions of the masses.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan, while referring to the claims of rigging in NA-249, Karachi by-polls and Senate elections, reiterated that electronic voting machines (EVM) were the only answer to reclaim the credibility of elections in the country, and invited the opposition to sit with the government and “select an EVM model we have available”.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has regretted the escaping tactic of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from talks on electoral reforms.

In a tweet on Sunday, the information minister said leaving the process on Election Commission shows that PML-N has neither understanding of the electronic voting machine system nor they have interest in electoral reforms.

Chaudhry questioned why a party will talk for electoral reforms which always came into power through intrigues.

Separately, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that there is dire need to use modern technology for removing loopholes and to ensure transparency in the electoral system.

Talking to a private news channel, he said reservations about the elections could be addressed by introducing electronic voting system in the country. Farrukh urged all the political parties particularly the opposition parties to sit-together for bringing electoral reforms and make the system transparent.

Replying to a question, he said the present government wants to hold the general elections of 2023 in a free, fair and transparent manner.