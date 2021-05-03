PSO enters into strategic partnership with PARCO and PAPCO*

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has signed multiple infrastructural MoUs of strategic importance with Pak Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) and Pak Arab Pipeline Company (PAPCO) which aim to safeguard the country’s petroleum product supply chain and enable economical and environment friendly transportation of fuels. The entities will jointly develop a strategic pipeline link of 20 km between the ports of Keamari and Port Qasim for the transportation of motor gasoline and high speed diesel called the Keamari Korangi Link Pipeline 2 (KKLP-II). This is a major milestone on the road to sustainability and environment friendly initiatives as it will significantly reduce harmful tailpipe emissions, ensure safe transportation of highly volatile petroleum products and ease traffic congestion in Karachi and other cities.













