‘Traders affected by Covid-19 will be provided loans’

Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the whole world is in crisis due to the third wave of Corona virus and we have to take effective measures to deal with this situation. Sindh government is aware of the problems of the business community but human lives come first. He said this while addressing a meeting with office bearers of trade associations in Karachi at his office here today. Secretary Industries and Commerce Riaz-ud-Din, Chairman Sindh Traders Union Jamil Ahmad Paracha, President All City Traders Muhammad Sharjeel Goplani Atiq Mir, Chairman, All Karachi Traders Union and office bearers of other trade associations were also present. The participants also reiterated their commitment to follow the instructions issued by the Sindh government in view of the current situation of Corona virus.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that in view of the third wave of Coronavirus, implementation of SOPs was essential for all. The business community should cooperate with Sindh government. Human lives are the most precious,” He said that the people should cooperate with Sindh government and the business community as well. Only by taking precautions we can deal with the coronavirus. Jam Ikramullah Dharejo added, ‘ Sindh government is well aware of the problems of traders. Penalties will be imposed on the violators of SOPs. On the other hand, loans will be provided to the traders affected by the Corona virus on easy terms through Sindh Bank ‘. He said that he would put the demands of traders before the Chief Minister Sindh in the meeting of Corona Task Force on Monday. He would also talk to the Commissioner Karachi regarding illegal collection of fines.

Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that Sindh government is always ready to solve the legitimate problems of traders.if anyone harasses the traders without any reason, action will be taken against them. He said that it is a fact that many countries of the world have overcome the coronavirus only by following strict lockdown and SOPs. It will not be possible to deal with the situation without tough decisions. On the occasion, representatives of the business community apprised Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department, of their concerns and assured that to deal with Corona virus effectively, the business community will co-operate with the Sindh government at all levels.