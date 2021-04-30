Nurse sings “You Are Not Alone” for ICU patients

Doctors and other healthcare workers have been working hard during the coronavirus pandemic. They have been putting all their efforts into treating the patients affected by the deadly virus.

Amid this, several heartwarming videos of doctors singing or putting up a dance performance to lighten up their patient’s mood have been going viral. One such video of a nurse from Ottawa in Canada singing for patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) has gone viral.

The video was shared on Twitter by the official account of The Ottawa Hospital, where the nurse, identified as Amy-Lynn Howson, works.

This is Amy-Lynn. An endoscopy nurse at The Ottawa Hospital, who has recently been redeployed to the ICU.

Here she is with a beautiful song for our patients… “You are not alone”. Thank you for lifting our spirits, Amy-Lynn! 💙#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/Xn11mNr44D — The Ottawa Hospital (@OttawaHospital) April 24, 2021

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, shows Amy in scrubs and a face mask with a guitar in hand. She sings You Are Not Alone in the video to cheer up her patients.

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 75,600 views, over 3,500 likes and several retweets. Netizens took to the comments section to praise the nurse for her gesture and appreciated her beautiful voice.