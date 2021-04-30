Ali Safina tests positive for coronavirus

Pakistani actor Ali Safina has been tested positive for coronavirus. The actor took to social-networking website Twitter and posted, “Dosto, I’ve been tested positive for Corona virus after dodging it for almost more than a year. Wish me luck!!”

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 151 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 815,711. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 17,680.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 5,480 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic both in terms of cases as well as deaths followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 298,818 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 281,385 in Sindh, 116,523 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22,118 in Balochistan, 74,640 in Islamabad, 16,931 in Azad Kashmir and 5,296 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore, 8,327 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 4,629 in Sindh, 3,238 in KP, 233 in Balochistan, 677 in Islamabad, 470 in Azad Kashmir and 106 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 11,739,027 coronavirus tests and 57,013 in the last 24 hours. 708,193 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 5,263 patients are in critical condition.