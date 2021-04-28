Farrukh Habib appointed as state minister for information

The federal government on Wednesday appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib as the state minister for information and broadcasting. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry congratulated Habib on his new appointment and said that it was a well-deserved appointment. “Congratulations to @FarrukhHabibISF for his well deserved appointment as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting, he will take oath of office tomorrow,” he tweeted.

Habib was appointed as the Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib in 2018. On April 15, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry was reappointed as the minister for information and broadcasting.

PTI’s Senator Faisal Javed Khan congratulated Chaudhry on Twitter for his reappointment and wished him the best. “Congratulations Fawad for getting reappointed as Federal Minister for Information. Wish you all the best. Lots of prayers.” On August 20, 2018, Fawad was appointed as federal minister for information and broadcasting in the federal cabinet. However, in April 2019, he was removed from the ministry. On April 28, 2020, Shibli Faraz was sworn in as the new information minister, in a ceremony held at the President House.