Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, April 28, 2021


Phoenix

Dr Noorulhuda khakwaniDr Noorulhuda khakwani

Embrace the darkness inside
Embrace it all over
Cognize its weakness
Use it against, destroy every bit and let the light in

Know your fears
Know ’em all…
Step upon very nerves strengthening ’em
Make ’em vanish right there before you

Devitalize the evil
It runs through your veins
Let it die a slow, agonizing death

Those nefarious wills,
They keep calling you…
Step out of the hole they’ve dragged you in

You are stronger than you know dearie,
Unyielding, zealous and ardent

Set yourself on fire and purge out of it
Leave behind those malicious ashes

Close your eyes,
Reborn darling,
Reborn as the Phoenix
REBORN….

 

