Embrace the darkness inside

Embrace it all over

Cognize its weakness

Use it against, destroy every bit and let the light in

Know your fears

Know ’em all…

Step upon very nerves strengthening ’em

Make ’em vanish right there before you

Devitalize the evil

It runs through your veins

Let it die a slow, agonizing death

Those nefarious wills,

They keep calling you…

Step out of the hole they’ve dragged you in

You are stronger than you know dearie,

Unyielding, zealous and ardent

Set yourself on fire and purge out of it

Leave behind those malicious ashes

Close your eyes,

Reborn darling,

Reborn as the Phoenix

REBORN….