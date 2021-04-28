Embrace the darkness inside Embrace it all over Cognize its weakness Use it against, destroy every bit and let the light in Know your fears Know ’em all… Step upon very nerves strengthening ’em Make ’em vanish right there before you Devitalize the evil It runs through your veins Let it die a slow, agonizing death Those nefarious wills, They keep calling you… Step out of the hole they’ve dragged you in You are stronger than you know dearie, Unyielding, zealous and ardent Set yourself on fire and purge out of it Leave behind those malicious ashes Close your eyes, Reborn darling, Reborn as the Phoenix REBORN….