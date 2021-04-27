Dollar climbs to Rs154.13 as rupee falls

Pakistani rupee continued losing streak against the US dollar for the sixth straight session on Monday and was weakened by 26 more paisas (-0.17 percent) in the interbank.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar opened at Rs153.87 and closed at Rs154.13. This has been the highest rate of dollar since March 26, 2021 when it was traded at 154.59. Within the open market, rupee was traded at 154.00/154.80 per dollar.

The rupee has lost Rs1.30 against the greenback since April 16, 2021, while it has gained Rs13.91 against the greenback in fiscal year 2020-21 and appreciation has been Rs5.70 in the current year.

The currency dealers said that demand for dollars has been increased by the corporate sector because of profit and dividend repatriation after quarter closing. Furthermore, the acceleration in the economy also increased demand for imported raw and finished goods.