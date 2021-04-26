Vaccine registration for citizens aged 40 plus begins tomorrow: Asad Umar

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar announced that vaccine registration for citizens aged 40 and above will be open from tomorrow.

Asad Umar in a tweet announced that after the meeting of the NCOC it has been decided to open registration for this age group.

“Also the decision was taken to allow walk-in vaccination of all registered citizens of 50 plus age group.” he further said in the tweet.

In today's NCOC meeting decided to open up registration of 40 plus age citizens starting tomorrow. Also decision taken to allow walk in vaccination of all registered citizens of 50 plus age group. If you are 40 years or older please register and encourage others to register — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 26, 2021

The NCOC chief encouraged citizens above 40 to register and get vaccinated.

Pakistan had already begun vaccination for citizens aged 50 and above.

Pakistan earlier received 1 million doses of vaccine from China on Sunday. Another consignment of two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine will also be transported from China by the national flag carrier on April 29, Qadir Bux Sangi, PIA Country Manager for China

It must be noted that considering the worsening coronavirus situation in both India and Pakistan, Iran’s Ministry of Aviation on Sunday banned passenger flights from the two South Asian countries in an attempt to stop the virus spread.

The decision was made by Iran’s Health Ministry and has been effective from Saturday midnight.

All the routine flights have been halted between Iran and India, and flights are operated occasionally, International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) spokesperson told the Iranian agency.