Iran bans flights from India and Pakistan

As coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in both India and Pakistan, Iran’s Ministry of Aviation on Sunday banned passenger flights from the two South Asian countries in an attempt to stop the virus spread.

The decision was made by Iran’s Health Ministry and has been effective from Saturday midnight.

All the routine flights have been halted between Iran and India, and flights are operated occasionally, International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) spokesperson told the Iranian agency.

Given the worsening situation of Covid-19 in both countries, Saudi Arabia, Canada, and the United Kingdom had earlier banned the arrival of passengers from Pakistan.