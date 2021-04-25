New Delhi extends coronavirus lockdown till May 3

New Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday (April 25) the city-state would continue to be under a lockdown till May 3, as coronavirus cases continue to rise in India.

India’s number of cases surged by 349,691 in the past 24 hours, the fourth straight day of record peaks, and hospitals in Delhi and across the country are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen and beds.

Nationwide, the total tally of infections stands at 16.96 million and deaths 192,311 after 2,767 more died overnight.

The Indian capital of over 20 million has so far reported 10,04,782 cases and 13,898 deaths, according to the health ministry.