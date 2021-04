What if my absence had a grim outcome?

What if I don’t attain my goal?

What if it comes out as the unlooked for?

What if time is shrivelled like paper?

Why am I glimpsing the wrong way?

Why has existence become so fierce;

That it has pushed me back down my hole?

The writer is a Grade 4 student at Taylor Elementary School. She enjoys singing and is also part of the National Children’s Chorus in Washington DC