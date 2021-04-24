Raoof Hasan set to be shown the door as SAPM on information

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information Raoof Hasan is likely to be shown the door in the coming days, sources told Daily Times on Friday.

Sources said the prime minister has decided to remove Hasan from the SAPM post over his ‘poor performance’. “Moreover, newly appointed Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry is also not keen on keeping him,” the sources added. Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed Raoof Hasan, who is brother of Fawad Hasan Fawad, the former principal secretary to then prime minister Nawaz Sharif, as SAPM on information in October last year. The post had become vacant after the resignation of Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa.