Fans react to season finale of ‘The Falcon & The Winter Soldier’

Television miniseries ‘The Falcon & The Winter Soldier,’ based on Marvel comic books, first aired on March 19 and concluded with six episodes on Friday.

Marvel fans seem to be elated after watching the concluding chapter of the season. They were especially thrilled to see Sam Wilson or The Falcon put on the new Captain America suit for the first time portraying an African American man as ‘Captain America’.

The series, part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was created by Malcolm Spellman and streamed on Disney+. It is a follow-up to the events shown in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ featuring the characters Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes.

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie play the roles of Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson respectively. The series also stars Wyatt Russell, Erin Kellyman, Danny Ramirez, Georges St-Pierre, Adepero Oduye, Don Cheadle, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, Florence Kasumba, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.