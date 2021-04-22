Chrissy defends Kim Kardashian’s decision to divorce Kanye West

Chrissy Teigen is sharing what she knows about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s mindsets amid the couple’s ongoing divorce.

The 35-year-old model and self-proclaimed Bravo devotee was a Watch What Happens Live guest on Tuesday, April 20. During the episode, a pair of fans asked how Chrissy’s pal Kim has been doing since filing for divorce from the rapper in February following six years of marriage. The fans also wanted to know if Chrissy’s husband, John Legend, has recently been in contact with Kanye.

“I will say, I have been definitely been in touch with Kim more than John has been in touch with Kanye,” Chrissy shared. She then added with a laugh, “If anyone knows Kanye, it’s that he goes off the grid. It’s hard to ever contact Kanye.”

As for Kim, the Lip Sync Battle co-host explained, “Kim is doing OK. I know Kim gave her all for everything, and it’s honestly a shame that it didn’t work out. Because I saw them being a forever relationship, I really did. But I know she tried her best.”

This is in line with what E! News exclusively learned on April 19 from an insider close to the 40-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians standout.

“Kim is having a lot of fun right now. She feels free and is a lot happier,” the source shared. “It’s a new era for Kim. She has been loving going out with friends, meeting new people and really being out and about again.”

During her WWHL visit, host Andy Cohen asked Chrissy about Khloe Kardashian’s recent response to a bikini photo that had been leaked online without the Revenge Body star’s permission. This led Chrissy to discuss her own struggles with her body image and explain why she believes it’s possible for Khloe to be proud of the way she looks while still deciding she doesn’t like a certain pic.

“[Internet users] can’t possibly believe that someone would not want this photo to be out but also be proud of that photo,” Chrissy said. “I know that if something like that had happened to me, I would want people to know that this is a strong, powerful photo of myself, and I’m proud of it.”

She also spoke about her friendship with Meghan Markle and the support that the Duchess of Sussex offered following Chrissy’s pregnancy loss of son Jack.

“She is really wonderful and so kind, just as kind as everyone says she is,” the cookbook author shared. “And that’s why you look at everything, and you’re like, my god, what is absolutely wrong with people where they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy, when it’s just as simple as them being as kind as everybody says they are?”