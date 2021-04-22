Pakistan weightlifter Talha grabs bronze in Tashkent

LAHORE: Pakistan’s top weightlifter Talha Talib grabbed bronze medal at the Asian Championship in Tashkent in the 67kg event. He got the bronze medal for the best total in snatch that was 148kg the other day. The 21-year-old also broke the national record for Pakistan along with bettering his personal best. He finished fourth in the overall rankings with 315kg as the total weight lifted, while his clean and jerk was 167kg along with the snatch result. Talha had been looking for the Olympic Games qualification through the event, but he missed out on the top two positions in overall results. The event had nine athletes and Talha did his best, while also training on his own throughout the pandemic in the past few months. However, he faced tough competition from China that took gold and silver.













